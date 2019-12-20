In 300 career wins, Elms leaves lasting impact on programs, players

(GOWER, Mo.) East Buchanan head girls basketball coach Cori Elms won her 300th career game on Saturday, Dec. 14 in the KCI Championship game.
Elms doesn't like to talk about her success at DeKalb and now East Buchanan. She'd rather talk about her players and former players, but those are the ones that want to talk about her.
Watch the video to learn more about how Elms has impacted players.
