In 300 career wins, Elms leaves lasting impact on programs, players

East Buchanan girls' basketball coach Cori Elms won her 300th career game on Dec. 14 in the KCI Championship.

Posted: Dec 20, 2019 11:56 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(GOWER, Mo.) East Buchanan head girls basketball coach Cori Elms won her 300th career game on Saturday, Dec. 14 in the KCI Championship game. 

Elms doesn't like to talk about her success at DeKalb and now East Buchanan. She'd rather talk about her players and former players, but those are the ones that want to talk about her. 

Watch the video to learn more about how Elms has impacted players. 

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs also in the 40s. Much warmer temperatures are on their way, for much of next week we will be seeing highs in and near the 50s.
