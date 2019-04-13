Clear

Indian baseball blow past Park Hill South.

CHS baseball beat Park Hill South 11-1 at Phil Welch Friday afternoon.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 11:04 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Central Indian baseball team played host to Park Hill South Friday afternoon at Phil Welch Stadium getting the win 11-1.

Central pitcher Parker Berry went five innings with 11 first pitch strikes and two strikeouts from the mound. Indian senior Alex Caudill had three RBI's to help bring Central the win.

The Indians next game will be against Monday against William Chrisman.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Winds continue to be an issue this afternoon but they will begin to die down this evening. For any Friday night plans, dress warmly. Temperatures will be in the 40s. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear with cold temperatures once again. Temperatures will fall slightly below freezing so make sure you take care of any plants outside tonight.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events