Indian baseball blow past Park Hill South.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Central Indian baseball team played host to Park Hill South Friday afternoon at Phil Welch Stadium getting the win 11-1.
Central pitcher Parker Berry went five innings with 11 first pitch strikes and two strikeouts from the mound. Indian senior Alex Caudill had three RBI's to help bring Central the win.
The Indians next game will be against Monday against William Chrisman.
