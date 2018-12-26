Injured Chiefs trending in the right direction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most teams are scrapping to find guys to fill voids left by injured stars. The Chiefs are trending in the right direction when it comes to injuries.

Almost every Chief was available for Wednesday's practice, including guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff. The M.D. returned to practice after being out since week five of the season due to a broken fibula. He has three weeks to practice and to see if he is able to return from injured reserve. Similar to the process safety Daniel Sorensen went through earlier this year. His quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, is excited to see his starting guard return.

"Having Larry back would be awesome. We've had guys that have stepped up and have played that position well as the season's gone on, but he's a great player," Mahomes said.

Despite the excitement of seeing Tardiff on the practice field, head coach Andy Reid knows it's a process to return and Tardiff will be smart about it.

"He's a strong, a mentally strong kid and he's tough," Reid said. "He knows the other side of it too. He's got the answers to the test. Not a lot of guys have that so he kind of knows what needs to be done to take care of it."

Another big name player returning to practice is defensive back Kendall Fuller. The slot corner missed Sunday's game due to recovery from his surgically repaired wrist. The surgery happened following the Charger game in week 15.

Spencer Ware also returned to practice after missing Sunday's game with a tweaked hamstring.

The only player who did not participate in practice was wide receiver Sammy Watkins. The veteran receiver has battled a foot injury over the past six weeks. Was in a walking boot for some time and recently was aloud to walk without one Tuesday. No word on when he'll make his return to the line-up.

Here is the full Chiefs injury report from Wednesday: