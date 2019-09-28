Irish football lights up the scoreboard 63-0 on Saturday showdown

ST. JOSPEH, Mo. - The Lafayette Fighting Irish football team played Carnahan (St. Louis) Saturday in a substitute game at home winning big 63-0.

The Irish would put up 57 points in the first half and would not look back as they would win the game pitching a shutout.

Lafayette improves to (3-2) and will face Chillicothe at Chillicothe on October 4th.