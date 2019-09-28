Clear

Irish football lights up the scoreboard 63-0 on Saturday showdown

LHS advances to (3-2) beating Carnahan 63-0.

Posted: Sep 28, 2019 11:06 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSPEH, Mo. - The Lafayette Fighting Irish football team played Carnahan (St. Louis) Saturday in a substitute game at home winning big 63-0.

The Irish would put up 57 points in the first half and would not look back as they would win the game pitching a shutout.

Lafayette improves to (3-2) and will face Chillicothe at Chillicothe on October 4th.

Heavy rain has fallen across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri Friday night and Saturday. Some areas saw anywhere between 2 to 5 inches of rain. We will have some drying out across the area but there is another disturbance that will bring us another chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday morning.
