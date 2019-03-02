Irish win fourth straight district title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Lafayette Fighting Irish beat Winnetonka 57-53 on the Griffins home floor to win their fourth district title championship.
Lafayette sophmore Brayden Luikart hit a late three in the fourth to help give Lafayette a two point lead which gave the Irish push they needed to win the game. Lafayette has now won 19 games on the year will play Southeast (23-4) Tuesday Mar 5.
