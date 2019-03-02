Clear
Irish win fourth straight district title

The Lafayette Fighting Irish beat Winnetonka 57-53 to win their fourth district title championship.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Lafayette Fighting Irish beat Winnetonka 57-53 on the Griffins home floor to win their fourth district title championship. 

Lafayette sophmore Brayden Luikart hit a late three in the fourth to help give Lafayette a two point lead which gave the Irish push they needed to win the game. Lafayette has now won 19 games on the year will play Southeast (23-4) Tuesday Mar 5.

Another winter storm is set to move through the area beginning on Saturday and lasting into early Sunday. For tonight, not too much going on with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the teens and 20s.
