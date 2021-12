(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Lafayette Boys Basketball team hosted Mid-Buchanan on Monday.

Lafayette jumped out to a quick 20-8 lead at the end of the 1st.

The Irish kept that momentum and ran away with it, winning 66-39.

Camden Bennett led all scorers with 22 Points.

The Irish will have the rest of the week off before playing in the Inaugural 12 Courts of Christmas Tournament.