JUST IN: Chiefs hire Spagnuolo as defensive coordinator

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs didn't wait long to find Bob Sutton's replacement as defensive coordinator.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Chiefs are hiring Steve Spagnuolo as defensive coordinator. Spagnuolo did not coach in 2018, but most recently served as defensive coordinator and interim head coach for the New York Giants from 2015-2017. Spagnuolo was the head coach of the St. Louis Rams from 2009-2011.

Spagnuolo led the New York Giants defense in 2007-2008 when the Giants defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII.

His first break in the NFL came back in 1999 when he joined Andy Reid's staff in Philadelphia as a defensive assistant.

Spagnuolo is known for his aggressive style of defense which uses multiple blitz packages to disrupt the quarterback.