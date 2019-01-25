JUST IN: LeBlond football moves to 8-man

ST. JOSEPH — Bishop LeBlond high school is moving to the 8-man level in football starting in 2019, LeBlond activities director Michael Evans announced Friday.

"Bishop LeBlond has never backed down from competing with any school of any size," Evans said in a media release. "Given our current enrollment and the local and national decline of students choosing to play football, we determined it was in the best interests of our students to move to the 8-man level."

Evans adds the projected numbers for the football team and LeBlond enrollment numbers set by MSHSAA (less than 200) qualify LeBlond to play football at the 8-man level. He said the move came down to LeBlond being able to offer the sport, rather than having no program.

LeBlond will no longer compete in the MEC conference in football, but will remain in the MEC for all other sports. The school is in contact with 8-man teams across the area to complete a schedule for the fall.