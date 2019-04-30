Clear

Jamaal Charles signs 1-day contract with Chiefs

Former Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles to retire from the NFL and end his career in Kansas City.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 2:21 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Photo Gallery 1 Images

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles is set to announce his retirement from the National Football League after 11 seasons and will sign a one-day contract with the Chiefs to retire with his old team.

Charles, 32, is the franchise's all-time leading rusher with 7,260 yards, and played nine seasons for the Chiefs after being selected in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2008 NFL draft. Charles was also a four-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first-team All-Pro with Kansas City.

The Chiefs released Charles in 2017 after two ACL injuries, with his first one in 2011 and second in 2015, he missed a significant amount of time due to knee soreness after his second injury in '15 and '16. He then played for Denver and Jacksonville.

Charles throughout his injuries finishes his career with 7,563 yards, 56th on the NFL's all-time rushing list. His career average of 5.4 yards per carry is ranked first all-time among rushers with at least 1,000 carries.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
More widespread rain is moving in this morning and will continue throughout the day on Tuesday and Tuesday night. Rain could be heavy at times as we can expect an additional 1-2" so there is the concern of flooding over the next 48 hours, especially if you live in a low lying area or near creeks and rivers.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events