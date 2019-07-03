Jayhawk and Wildcat play together in Mustang uniform

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The St. Joe Mustangs are much more than just a college summer league baseball team. The Mustangs are a team that can bring college players from all over the country together even if they attend rival schools.
Jordan Maxon who plays for the K-State baseball team and Jack Wagner who plays for KU at one point were high school teammates, and are now college foes, but are back to being teammates again as they are now playing for the Mustangs.
