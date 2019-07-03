Clear

Jayhawk and Wildcat play together in Mustang uniform

Jordan Maxon and Jack Wagner are former high school teammates and are now rivals in college, but are teammates again as Mustangs.

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 1:13 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The St. Joe Mustangs are much more than just a college summer league baseball team. The Mustangs are a team that can bring college players from all over the country together even if they attend rival schools.

Jordan Maxon who plays for the K-State baseball team and Jack Wagner who plays for KU at one point were high school teammates, and are now college foes, but are back to being teammates again as they are now playing for the Mustangs.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 77°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Our next better chances for rain & thunderstorms look to move back in Wednesday as high pressure that has kept the Central Plains dry will start breaking down, allowing for an active weather pattern to start picking up again.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events