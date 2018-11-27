Clear
KU basketball No. 2 in AP poll, Lawson earns Big 12 Player of The Week

Kansas hoops come in at No. 2 in AP poll. Jayhawk power forward Dedric Lawson earns Big 12 Player of The Week honors for second time this season.

LAWRENCE, Ks. - Kansas forward Dedric Lawson was selected the Most Valuable Player of the NIT Season Tip-Off after posting two double-doubles in leading Kansas to the event title.

He averaged 25 points and 12.5 rebounds in wins over Marquette and No. 5 Tennessee. In the title game against the Volunteers, the junior forward scored 17 of his 24 points in the second half and overtime.

This is Lawson's second time already this season that he has earned Player of The Week honors.

Gonzaga (6-0) received 34 votes to become this week's No.1 team in the country according to the new AP poll rankings. Kansas (6-0) received 33 votes to become ranked at the No. 2 spot.

In-state rival K-State stays in the top 15 as they are undefeated (6-0) and are ranked No. 12 in the country.

