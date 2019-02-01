KU's Silvio De Sousa must sit out this season and next season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NCAA says KU basketball's Silvio De Sousa must sit out the remainder of this season and next season because his guardian received payment from a university booster and agent and agreed to receive additional funds from the same person.

An NCAA statement said De Sousa’s guardian received payment of $2,500 from an agent and booster of the school. He agreed to accept additional payment of $20,000 from the same individual and an Adidas employee for securing De Sousa’s enrollment at Kansas.

"According to the guidelines adopted by the NCAA Division I membership, when a prospective student-athlete allows a third party to involve himself in the recruitment process, the prospective student-athlete is then responsible for the actions of that person, regardless of whether the prospective student-athlete had knowledge or if benefits were received. Membership guidelines state the starting point for these violations is permanent ineligibility, but the NCAA staff recognized mitigation based on the specific circumstances of this case when making its decision.

"When a school discovers an NCAA rules violation has occurred, it must declare the student-athlete ineligible and may request the student-athlete’s eligibility be reinstated."