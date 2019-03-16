Clear

Jayhawks advance to Big12 championship game

Kansas Jayhawks advance to Big 12 title game beating West Virginia 88-74.

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 11:03 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas Jayhawks beat the West Virginia Mountaineers 88-74 in the semi-final round of the Big 12 men's basketball tournament Friday.

The Jayhawks will look at repeat as tournament champs as they took down West Virginia last year 81-70 for the tournament title.

KU will play Iowa State Saturday, tip-off set for 5:00. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
As flooding along the Missouri River continues, the weather will remain quiet. Overnight, expect mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events