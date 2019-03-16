Jayhawks advance to Big12 championship game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas Jayhawks beat the West Virginia Mountaineers 88-74 in the semi-final round of the Big 12 men's basketball tournament Friday.
The Jayhawks will look at repeat as tournament champs as they took down West Virginia last year 81-70 for the tournament title.
KU will play Iowa State Saturday, tip-off set for 5:00.
