Jayhawks beat Dayton in OT to win Maui Jim Maui

LAHAINA, Hawaii - The Kansas Jayhawks beat Dayton in overtime in the Maui Jim Maui basketball tournament Wednesday to claim their first tournament title since 2015.

Dayton pushed KU all game and showed they belonged in the championship as they took down Georgia of the SEC and Virginia Tech of the ACC throughout the tournament.

KU's Devon Dotson scored 31 points, Azubuike had seven of his 29 in overtime and No. 4 Kansas outlasted Dayton to get the 90-84 win.

Kansas for their next game will host Colorado on Dec. 7.