(SPRINGFIELD, Mo.)— The Jefferson boys basketball team are state champions.
The Eagles defeated Dora, 75-65, in the Class 1 State title game in Sprinfield, Mo. Saturday night.
Steve Chor finished with 14 points in the victory for Jefferson.
Jefferson finishes the season 27-4.
Related Content
- Jefferson captures Class 1 State championship
- North Andrew captures Class 1 District 15 championship
- Class 1 boys sectionals: Jefferson takes down Mound City
- Stanberry and Jefferson head to class 1 final four
- Mid-Buchanan falls to Thayer in Class 2 State Championship
- Pattonsburg eyes first-ever state championship appearance
- Four wrestlers compete for boy's state championships
- Trenton plays for 3rd in Class 3 State Tournament Friday
- Pigskin Preview: Worth County prepares to defend state championship
- Three wrestlers battle for inagural girl's state championships
Scroll for more content...