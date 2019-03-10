Clear

Jefferson captures Class 1 State championship

The Jefferson boys basketball team are state champions.

The Eagles defeated Dora, 75-65, in the Class 1 State title game in Sprinfield, Mo. Saturday night. 

Steve Chor finished with 14 points in the victory for Jefferson. 

Jefferson finishes the season 27-4. 

