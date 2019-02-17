Jennies outlast lady Griffs in last home game

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Griffon Women's Basketball went took the defending national champion Central Missouri to the wire but lost 74-68 to the Jennies on Senior Day.
Katrina Roenfeldt matched a career-high with a game-high 29 points on 12-of-19 shooting and added a team-high eight rebounds
Brittany Atkins was the only other Griff in double-figures, scoring 13 points.
The lady Griffons are (12-12, 7-8 MIAA) on the season and are still in good position to make the conference tournament, as they are in the ninth spot out of ten.
Missouri Western plays its final four games on the road beginning with a trip to Southwest Baptist (7-17, 3-12) on Feb. 21.
