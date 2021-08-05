Joe Yegge named Griffon head softball coach

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Missouri Western State University has hired Joe Yegge as the next head coach of the Griffon softball program. Yegge is the sixth head coach in program history and comes to MWSU after three seasons as the associate head coach at DePaul University.

Yegge brings 25 years of coaching experience to St. Joseph and has a career record of 616-225 (.732) in 15 seasons as a head coach.

"As expected, our pool of candidates was outstanding and through the process, we identified Coach Yegge to be a perfect fit to carry on the great tradition of Griffon Softball," said Senior Associate Athletic Director Brett Esely. "His 25 years of coaching experience at a variety of levels has produced outstanding success and that will mesh well with our student-athletes and supporters of our program."

In Yegge's three seasons in Chicago, DePaul went 68-39 and 24-6 in the Big East Conference. He and the Blue Demons coaching staff earned the Big East Coaching Staff of the Year Award this past season as they went 25-11 and won the regular-season league title with a 13-1 mark.

The 2020 campaign was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but DePaul went 35-16 during the 2019 season and made the NCAA Tournament. They finished second in the Big East during the regular season and won the conference tournament championship.

"I'm excited to join Missouri Western and take over this storied softball program," said Yegge. "I am friends with Coach Bagley and have so much respect for what she's done. I have sent players here and been able to see them grow and have a great experience. I'm thrilled to have the chance to carry on the tradition of Griffon softball and help propel the program to new heights. The support from the administration and staff during the interview process made this decision a no-brainer. My family and I can't wait to get to St. Joe and join Griffon nation!"

Prior to his time at DePaul, Yegge built a junior college power at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He led the Eagles to a 537-112 (.827) record during his 11 seasons as they won eight ICCAC conference championships and made six appearances in the NJCAA Division II World Series. Kirkwood won 41 games in each of Yegge's last 10 seasons, including at least 52 wins six times.

Yegge and his staff were named the NFCA Midwest Regional Coaching Staff of the Year three times while at KCC. He developed 46 NFCA All-Americans, 33 NJCAA All-Americans, and three National Player of the Year winners at Kirkwood. He has also coached 10 Academic All-Americans.

"Coach Yegge is a proven head coach with a track record of competitive excellence," said Associate Athletic Director Theresa Grosbach. "He is a tenacious recruiter with a deep love for the game of softball. Most importantly, he believes in making authentic connections with student-athletes and helping them reach their full potential both on the softball field and in the classroom, and ultimately preparing them for life after the game. Our softball program has a longstanding tradition of success, and we are confident in Coach Yegge's ability to build upon that foundation."

Yegge has sent 53 players to four-year programs, including five to Missouri Western. Shyanne Saladino (2015-16), Gabi Carter (2018-19), Morgan Frost (2018-19), and Lexi Kinnaird (2019) are all former Griffons who played under Yegge, while current player Rachel Stewart was at Kirkwood during his final season.

Yegge was also the head softball coach at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School for five years while he was at Kirkwood. He led the Hawks to a conference championship in 2015 and two appearances in the state tournament before stepping down in 2017.

Prior to Kirkwood, Yegge spent five seasons as the hitting coach at Indiana State and had his first coaching opportunity at North Iowa Area Community College. He was the head coach from 1999-02 after serving as an assistant coach at NIACC for two years.

Yegge already has his coaching staff in place for the upcoming season as two former Griffons who played for him will be on his first staff at Missouri Western. Lexi Kinnaird, who was on the staff the last two seasons, is returning to MWSU as the pitching coach after a stint at Gulf Coast State College. Morgan Frost is also returning for her third season on the coaching staff for the Griffons, while former University of Northern Iowa All-American Sammey Bunch will join the staff in her first season as a graduate assistant.

Yegge and his wife, Amy, have two boys, Wyatt (13) and Canon (9).

He takes over for Jen Bagley Trotter, who stepped down in June to take the head coaching job at the University of St. Thomas. Trotter left MWSU with 676 wins, which is the most in school and MIAA history.

YEGGE COACHING HISTORY

DePaul University | Associate Head Coach (2019-2021)

Kirkwood Community College | Head Coach (2008-2018)

Indiana State University | Assistant Coach/Hitting Coach (2003-2007)

North Iowa Area Community College | Head Coach (1999-2002)

North Iowa Area Community College | Assistant Coach (1997-1998)

GRIFFON SOFTBALL COACHES

Joe Yegge (2022-)

Jen Bagley Trotter (2002-2021)

Jill Bailey (1999-2001)

Mary Nichols (1987-1998)

Rhesa Sumeral (1979-1986)

Kayla Schoonover (1976-1978)