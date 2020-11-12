Junior Savannah swimmer Ben Gould is going for the Gold

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Savannah high school is known for many different sports, but not really for swimming, primarily because the school is only in its second year of having a boy’s swim team. Although Savannah is in the early stages of their program, the team is quickly building a strong foundation.

Junior swimmer, Ben Gould is the leader of the swim team and is the lone swimmer competing at state this year in St. Peters over the weekend.

Gould has qualified for just about every individual event allowed but will compete in the 100-yard backstroke and the 50-yard freestyle. “The coaching staff is amazing, and they have guided me through all of it, to the point where I mean I really do have fun." Savannah junior Ben Gould said. "I’m going to need to push out all the worries and all that’s bothering me, and focus on what I need to do to get a best time and compete against people who are really good.”

The state meets beings Friday, and Gould will compete on Saturday at the St. Peters Rex-Plex in St. Peters Missouri.