KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Big 12 basketball tournament returned to Kansas City Wednesday playing the first-round games featuring Kansas State versus TCU and Iowa State versus Oklahoma.

The No. 9 seed K-State was able to take down No. 8 seeded TCU 71-50. Nijel Pack lead the Wildcats with 23 points and was 6 of 8 from the field.

KSU will now face No. 1 seed Baylor Thursday at 1:30 at the T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City.