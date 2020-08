MANHATTAN, Kan. - Kansas State University said they will hold fans this season at Bill Snyder Family stadium at a capacity of 25 percent which would be around 12,500 people in the stands. Face coverings must be worn at all times, no re-entry after exiting, and no tailgating be allowed before games. For more information on guidelines for games click here.

The Wildcats open the season at home against Arkansas State September 12.