K-State to play in Liberty bowl

The Kansas State Wildcats will return to a bowl game after missing the post season in 2018 playing in the AutoZone Liberty bowl taking on Navy.

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 1:42 AM

Under the first year of Chris Klieman as head coach, the Wildcats have reached an 8-4 record and beat top five Oklahoma 48-41 back on October 26. 

The Wildcats last played in the Liberty bowl in 2015 when they faced Arkansas losing in that game 45-23. 

The bowl game will be played Dec. 31 in Memphis with kick off set for 2:45.

