K-State to play in Liberty bowl

MANHATTAN, Kan. - The Kansas State Wildcats will return to a bowl game after missing the post season in 2018 playing in the AutoZone Liberty bowl taking on Navy.
Under the first year of Chris Klieman as head coach, the Wildcats have reached an 8-4 record and beat top five Oklahoma 48-41 back on October 26.
The Wildcats last played in the Liberty bowl in 2015 when they faced Arkansas losing in that game 45-23.
The bowl game will be played Dec. 31 in Memphis with kick off set for 2:45.
