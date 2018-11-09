(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)—In this week's KQ2 Sports Podcast, Chris Roush and Eagle Radio's Dave Riggert discuss the Missouri Western football team hosting Lindenwood and it is a high school football district championship Friday night.
Click here to listen to this week's show.
Related Content
- KQ2 Sports Podcast Week 11: Griffons host Lindenwood, HS District Championships
- KQ2 Sports Podcast Week 9: Griffons host Pittsburg State, Missouri HS football begins postseason
- KQ2 Sports Podcast Week 8: Griffons head to Emporia State, Missouri HS football enters Week 9
- KQ2 Sports Podcast Week 7: Griffons host UCO, Maryville-Savannah square off in MEC showdown
- KQ2 Sports Podcast Week 6: Griffons head to Missouri Southern, High School football moves closer to district play
- KQ2 Sports Podcast Week 10: Griffons travel to Nebraska-Kearney and high school football postseason continues
- KQ2 Sports Podcast Week 5: Griffons host Washburn Saturday night, Mid-Buchanan meets East Buchanan in a Buchanan County Showdown
- KQ2 Podcast Week 2: Griffons host #5 Fort Hays State; Benton, Lafayette square off Friday
- Lindenwood tops Griffons, 1-0, in MIAA opener
- KQ2 Podcast Week 1: Griffons football opens up against #5 Northwest
Scroll for more content...