KQ2 Sports Podcast Week 12: Griffons head to a Bowl; HS football playoffs

In this week's KQ2 Sports Podcast, Chris Roush and Eagle Radio's Dave Riggert discuss the Missouri Western football team heading to a bowl game in December and high school football playoffs heading toward the championships.

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 2:26 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Click here to listen to this week's show.

