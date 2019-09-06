KQ2 Sports Podcast: Week 2 of Missouri high school football begins, Kansas starts Week 1

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Eagle Radio's Dave Riggert joins KQ2's Chris Roush to break down some of the local high school football games.

Click here to listen.

Here is the full slate of games:

Lafayette (1-0) at Center (1-0)

Lafayette won 20-13 in '18

Excelsior Springs (1-0) at Benton (0-1)

Excelsior Springs won 35-7 in '18

St. Joseph Christian (0-1) at East Buchanan (0-1)

First-ever meeting

Central (0-1) at Lee's Summit North (0-1)

Lee's Summit North won 41-7 in '18

Bishop LeBlond (0-1) at North Andrew (1-0)

First-ever meeting

Mid-Buchanan (1-0) at Maysville (0-1)

Mid-Buchanan won 49-6 in '18

Pleasant Hill (0-1) at Savannah (0-1)

Maryville (0-1) at Harrisonville (0-1)

KC East (0-1) at Cameron (1-0)

Kirksville (0-1) at Chillicothe (1-0)

Lafayette County (1-0) at Lawson (0-1)

Hogan Prep (0-1) at Lathrop (1-0)

North Platte (0-1) at Princeton (0-1)

Plattsburg (1-0) at Sumner Academy (0-0)

South Harrison (1-0) at West Platte (1-0)

Gallatin (1-0) at Hamilton (1-0)

Slater (1-0) at Polo (0-1)

Trenton (0-1) at Lexington (0-1)

Mound City (1-0) at Stewartsville (1-0)

Bedford (IA) at Worth County (1-0)

Braymer (0-1) at Pattonsburg (1-0)

Platte Valley (0-1) at Rock Port (0-1)

Albany (1-0) at Stanberry (1-0)

Southwest Livingston (0-1) at South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (0-1)

North-West Nodaway (0-1) at East Atchison (1-0)

Washington County (0-0) at Doniphan West (0-0)

Hiawatha (0-0) at Riverside (0-0)

Maur Hill (0-0) at McLouth (0-0)

Troy (0-0) at Valley Heights (0-0)

Atchison (0-0) at Washington (0-0)