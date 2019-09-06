Clear

KQ2 Sports Podcast: Week 2 of Missouri high school football begins, Kansas starts Week 1

Eagle Radio's Dave Riggert joins KQ2's Chris Roush to break down some of the local high school football games.

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 11:05 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Eagle Radio's Dave Riggert joins KQ2's Chris Roush to break down some of the local high school football games.

Here is the full slate of games: 

Lafayette (1-0) at Center (1-0)

  • Lafayette won 20-13 in '18

Excelsior Springs (1-0) at Benton (0-1)

  • Excelsior Springs won 35-7 in '18

St. Joseph Christian (0-1) at East Buchanan (0-1)

  • First-ever meeting

Central (0-1) at Lee's Summit North (0-1)

  • Lee's Summit North won 41-7 in '18

Bishop LeBlond (0-1) at North Andrew (1-0)

  • First-ever meeting

Mid-Buchanan (1-0) at Maysville (0-1)

  • Mid-Buchanan won 49-6 in '18

Pleasant Hill (0-1) at Savannah (0-1)
Maryville (0-1) at Harrisonville (0-1)
KC East (0-1) at Cameron (1-0)
Kirksville (0-1) at Chillicothe (1-0)
Lafayette County (1-0) at Lawson (0-1)
Hogan Prep (0-1) at Lathrop (1-0)
North Platte (0-1) at Princeton (0-1)
Plattsburg (1-0) at Sumner Academy (0-0)
South Harrison (1-0) at West Platte (1-0)
Gallatin (1-0) at Hamilton (1-0)
Slater (1-0) at Polo (0-1)
Trenton (0-1) at Lexington (0-1)
Mound City (1-0) at Stewartsville (1-0)
Bedford (IA) at Worth County (1-0)
Braymer (0-1) at Pattonsburg (1-0)
Platte Valley (0-1) at Rock Port (0-1)
Albany (1-0) at Stanberry (1-0)
Southwest Livingston (0-1) at South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (0-1)
North-West Nodaway (0-1) at East Atchison (1-0)
Washington County (0-0) at Doniphan West (0-0)
Hiawatha (0-0) at Riverside (0-0)
Maur Hill (0-0) at McLouth (0-0)
Troy (0-0) at Valley Heights (0-0)
Atchison (0-0) at Washington (0-0)

