KQ2 Sports Podcast: Week 2 of Missouri high school football begins, Kansas starts Week 1

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Eagle Radio's Dave Riggert joins KQ2's Chris Roush to break down some of the local high school football games.
Click here to listen.
Here is the full slate of games:
Lafayette (1-0) at Center (1-0)
- Lafayette won 20-13 in '18
Excelsior Springs (1-0) at Benton (0-1)
- Excelsior Springs won 35-7 in '18
St. Joseph Christian (0-1) at East Buchanan (0-1)
- First-ever meeting
Central (0-1) at Lee's Summit North (0-1)
- Lee's Summit North won 41-7 in '18
Bishop LeBlond (0-1) at North Andrew (1-0)
- First-ever meeting
Mid-Buchanan (1-0) at Maysville (0-1)
- Mid-Buchanan won 49-6 in '18
Pleasant Hill (0-1) at Savannah (0-1)
Maryville (0-1) at Harrisonville (0-1)
KC East (0-1) at Cameron (1-0)
Kirksville (0-1) at Chillicothe (1-0)
Lafayette County (1-0) at Lawson (0-1)
Hogan Prep (0-1) at Lathrop (1-0)
North Platte (0-1) at Princeton (0-1)
Plattsburg (1-0) at Sumner Academy (0-0)
South Harrison (1-0) at West Platte (1-0)
Gallatin (1-0) at Hamilton (1-0)
Slater (1-0) at Polo (0-1)
Trenton (0-1) at Lexington (0-1)
Mound City (1-0) at Stewartsville (1-0)
Bedford (IA) at Worth County (1-0)
Braymer (0-1) at Pattonsburg (1-0)
Platte Valley (0-1) at Rock Port (0-1)
Albany (1-0) at Stanberry (1-0)
Southwest Livingston (0-1) at South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (0-1)
North-West Nodaway (0-1) at East Atchison (1-0)
Washington County (0-0) at Doniphan West (0-0)
Hiawatha (0-0) at Riverside (0-0)
Maur Hill (0-0) at McLouth (0-0)
Troy (0-0) at Valley Heights (0-0)
Atchison (0-0) at Washington (0-0)
