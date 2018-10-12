Clear

KQ2 Sports Podcast Week 7: Griffons host UCO, Maryville-Savannah square off in MEC showdown

In this week's KQ2 Sports Podcast, Chris Roush and Eagle Radio's Dave Riggert discuss the Missouri Western football team hosting Central Oklahoma on Homecoming and Maryville and Savannah squaring off in a MEC showdown.

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 12:54 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)—In this week's KQ2 Sports Podcast, Chris Roush and Eagle Radio's Dave Riggert discuss the Missouri Western football team hosting Central Oklahoma on Homecoming and Maryville and Savannah squaring off in a MEC showdown. 

Click here to listen to this week's show.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Savannah
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Fairfax
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
A rainy & cool Friday is ahead with highs only going up into the middle 40s. The rain should be out of here just in time for Friday night football. Areas near the Missouri River are still under a Flood Warning as well this morning as the water levels are still above flood stage of 23-25 feet. Water levels should be lower by Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events