KQ2 Sports Podcast Week 8: Griffons head to Emporia State, Missouri HS football enters Week 9

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)—In this week's KQ2 Sports Podcast, Chris Roush and Eagle Radio's Dave Riggert discuss the Missouri Western football team traveling to Emporia State and Missouri high school football entering Week 9.
Click here to listen to this week's show.
