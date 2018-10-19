Clear

KQ2 Sports Podcast Week 8: Griffons head to Emporia State, Missouri HS football enters Week 9

In this week's KQ2 Sports Podcast, Chris Roush and Eagle Radio's Dave Riggert discuss the Missouri Western football team traveling to Emporia State and Missouri high school football entering Week 9.

Click here to listen to this week's show.

A weak cold front will pass through for our Friday, giving us a slight chance for rain this morning ahead of it. We'll have cloudy skies through the morning into the afternoon so it will be dry in time for Friday night high school football. Temperatures will be near average in the middle 60s thanks to the breezy southwest winds, but the cloud cover will be the main factor.
