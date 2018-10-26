Clear

KQ2 Sports Podcast Week 9: Griffons host Pittsburg State, Missouri HS football begins postseason

In this week's KQ2 Sports Podcast, Chris Roush and Eagle Radio's Dave Riggert discuss the Missouri Western football team hosting Pittsburg State and Missouri high school football beginning the postseason.

Posted: Oct. 26, 2018 12:03 PM
Updated: Oct. 26, 2018 12:04 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)—In this week's KQ2 Sports Podcast, Chris Roush and Eagle Radio's Dave Riggert discuss the Missouri Western football team hosting Pittsburg State and Missouri high school football beginning the postseason. 

Click here to listen to this week's show.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Cloudy skies and some light sprinkles across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this Friday morning. We could also have some patchy fog this morning before we will be left with cloudy skies for our Friday. Highs will remain below average in the upper 50s. Expect clouds to break up a bit in time for the football games Friday evening.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events