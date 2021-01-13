Clear

KSU Darren Sproles to be inducted into the college football Hall of Fame

Former K-State running back Darren Sproles will be inducted into the college football Hall of Fame.

Posted: Jan 13, 2021 12:03 AM

ATALANTA, Ga. - Some exciting times if you are a Kansas State football fan, former running back Darren Sproles will be inducted into the college football Hall of Fame.

Sproles is an Olathe North grad who had an amazing career at K-State and was a first team All-American in 2003 and helped the Wildcats beat a then ranked No. 1 Oklahoma team in the Big 12 championship. Sproles is also the all-time leading rusher for K-State.

The All-American was then drafted in 2005 by the Chargers and played for the Saints and then the Eagles where he won a Superbowl.

Sproles also has the most all-purpose yards in a season for the NFL at 2,696.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
St. Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Falls City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Monday will start out chilly for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and then warm into the 40s as low cloud cover finally clears out. This week will see gradually warming conditions through mid-week with highs into the upper 40s to mid-50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories