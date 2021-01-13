KSU Darren Sproles to be inducted into the college football Hall of Fame

ATALANTA, Ga. - Some exciting times if you are a Kansas State football fan, former running back Darren Sproles will be inducted into the college football Hall of Fame.

Sproles is an Olathe North grad who had an amazing career at K-State and was a first team All-American in 2003 and helped the Wildcats beat a then ranked No. 1 Oklahoma team in the Big 12 championship. Sproles is also the all-time leading rusher for K-State.

The All-American was then drafted in 2005 by the Chargers and played for the Saints and then the Eagles where he won a Superbowl.

Sproles also has the most all-purpose yards in a season for the NFL at 2,696.