Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KSU moves forward with freshman QB Howard as Skylar Thompson is out with season ending "upper-body" injury

The Kansas State Wildcats found out that veteran quarterback Skyler Thompson is out the remainder of the season with an "upper-body" injury and will have to lean on true freshman Will Howard at quarterback.

Posted: Oct 14, 2020 12:10 PM

MANHATTAN, Kan. - The Kansas State Wildcats found out that veteran quarterback Skyler Thompson is out the remainder of the season with an "upper-body" injury and will have to lean on true freshman Will Howard at quarterback.

Thompson, who missed the wildcats' 21-14 win over TCU on Saturday, had surgery for "an upper-body injury" head coach Chris Kleiman said. True freshman Will Howard started in Thompson’s place and was 8-of-19 passing with an interception but ran for 86 yards and a touchdown.

The Wildcats (3-1, 3-0 big 12), who are tied for first in the conference standings is idle this week and will return to action on Oct. 24 against rival KU.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 77°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 76°
A cold front will move through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight on Wednesday. We will see strong winds and a little to no precipitation and temperatures will be cooling down heading into Thursday. Another cold front is expected to pass through the area late in the weekend, bringing more Fall-like temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories