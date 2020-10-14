KSU moves forward with freshman QB Howard as Skylar Thompson is out with season ending "upper-body" injury

MANHATTAN, Kan. - The Kansas State Wildcats found out that veteran quarterback Skyler Thompson is out the remainder of the season with an "upper-body" injury and will have to lean on true freshman Will Howard at quarterback.

Thompson, who missed the wildcats' 21-14 win over TCU on Saturday, had surgery for "an upper-body injury" head coach Chris Kleiman said. True freshman Will Howard started in Thompson’s place and was 8-of-19 passing with an interception but ran for 86 yards and a touchdown.

The Wildcats (3-1, 3-0 big 12), who are tied for first in the conference standings is idle this week and will return to action on Oct. 24 against rival KU.