KU Jayhawks out of Big 12 tournament due to positive COVID-19 result on team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Big 12 Conference announced Friday that the Kansas versus Texas men’s basketball championship semifinal game has been canceled. The game was scheduled to be played on Friday, March 12 at 8:30 p.m. CT.

The cancellation follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Kansas men’s basketball program.

As a result of the uncontested outcome Texas advances to the Phillips 66 Big 12 men’s basketball championship game and will play Oklahoma State Saturday in the championship game.