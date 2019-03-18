Clear

KU and KSU receive #4 seeds in NCAA men's college basketball tournament

Kansas and K-State both get four seeds in NCAA tournament.

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 12:12 AM
Updated: Mar. 18, 2019 12:13 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The dust has settled from selection Sunday; 68 teams now know which seed they will be for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament.

Watch parties were broadcasted to show teams excitement of getting in to the tournament and to see who they will be playing in the first round.

Kansas and K-State both received #4 seeds and will be taking on #13 seeds for their first round match-ups.

The Jayhawks will be coming out of the Midwest region and will play Northeastern on Thursday. The winner will play Saturday against either #5 Auburn or #12 New Mexico State.

K-State will end up coming out of the Southern region and will be playing UC Davis on Friday. The winner of that match-up will play on Sunday against potentially #12 Oregon or #5 Wisconsin.

Duke gets the overall No. 1 seed for the NCAA tournament as they will have a match-up with either #16 seeds North Dakota State or North Carolina Central.

The other number one seeds consist of Virginia (South), North Carolina (Midwest), and Gonzaga (West).

The first match-ups for the tournament start Tuesday with two Eastern regional play-in games with #16 seeds NDSU playing NCCU then #11 seeds Belmont and Temple.

