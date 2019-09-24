KU basketball charged with major NCAA violations

LAWRENCE, Ks. - The University of Kansas basketball program received noticed of allegations by the NCAA that could drastically impact the future of KU basketball.

The Jayhawks are charged with five Level I violations, the most serious under NCAA rules, as well as two Level II violations related to the school's football program under former coach David Beaty.

The Level I violations are tied, in part, to the recruitments of Billy Preston and Silvio De Sousa. There are court documents tied to adidas consultant T.J. Gassnola in the possibility of funneling money $90,000 to the mother of Preston and $20,000 to the guardian of De Sousa.

The NCAA also included allegations that Gassnola provided another $15,000 to an unidentified individual to give to the mother of recruit Deandre Ayton, who signed with Arizona, who is now with the Phoenix Suns.

The charge against Self will potentially prove a compelling and high-profile application of the NCAA’s head coach responsibility bylaws.

Self, 56, has guided Kansas to at least a share of 14 consecutive Big 12 regular-season titles, three Final Four appearances and the 2008 NCAA championship. He was president of the National Association of Basketball Coaches in 2017-18.

KU officials have 90 days to respond to the charges. In a statement put out but the school on Monday "The University firmly and fully supports Coach Self and his staff."