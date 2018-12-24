KU basketball drops to No. 5

LAWRENCE Ks. - The Kansas Jayhawks drop four spots from one to five after their loss to at the time No. 18 Arizona State Sun Devils on the road 80-76.
KU (10-1) had been the No. 1 team for two straight weeks holding off Duke (11-1) before Saturdays contest with ASU.
The Jayhawks are missing some key players to the line up like postmen Udoka Azubuike who is out with injury (ankle) and Silvio De Sousa who is looking to get cleared to play per FBI investigations.
Although Forward Dedric Lawson is showing his NBA talent for KU, the Jayhawks are looking for more guard production out of Quentin Grimes offensively. He had eight points Saturday which were his second-most since Nov. 12 against Vermont.
KU will return home for two games and will have one more non-conference game against Eastern Michigan before they get into Big 12 play starting with Oklahoma (11-1) on Jan 2.
