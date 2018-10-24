Clear

KU head coach Bill Self speaking at Big XII media day

Watch Kansas head coach Bill Self speak at Big 12 media day Wednesday morning.

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 10:37 AM

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Watch Kansas head coach Bill Self speak at Big 12 media day Wednesday morning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Another beautiful day with mostly sunny skies is expected across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri for your Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 60s. We'll start seeing clouds increase heading into the late afternoon into the overnight hours. By Thursday, another disturbance will move into the area bringing in scattered rain chances.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events