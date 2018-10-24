(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Watch Kansas head coach Bill Self speak at Big 12 media day Wednesday morning.
Related Content
- KU head coach Bill Self speaking at Big XII media day
- WATCH: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaking after Monday's practice
- WATCH: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaking ahead of Sunday's game against Pittsburgh
- WATCH: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaking ahead of Sunday's game against 49ers
- Griffons hire new head track and field, cross country coach
- Chiefs head coach Andy Reid downplays trade rumors
- LeBlond head coach Tony Dudik continues passion for coaching in 42nd year
- WATCH LIVE: Chiefs players and coaches talk to media after camp practice
- WATCH: MIAA Media Day kicks off in Kansas City
- Griffons win big on Military Appreciation Day 66-16
Scroll for more content...