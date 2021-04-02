Clear
KU men's basketball Bill Self coach agrees to lifetime contract

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self has signed a lifetime contract with the men's basketball team, the school announced Friday.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 9:30 PM

LAWRENCE, Kan. - Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self has signed a lifetime contract with the men's basketball team, the school announced Friday. Self's current contract, which had less than one year remaining, has been replaced with a new five-year rolling agreement that automatically adds one year at the conclusion of each season for the remainder of his career.

Self has been in Lawrence since 2003, going to three final fours and winning a national championship in 2008. Kansas won 14 consecutive big 12 regular-season titles under self from 2005 to 2018, then won another one in 2020. The Jayhawks would have been the favorite to win the national title last season before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the NCAA tournament.

