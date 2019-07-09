KU running back Williams reinstated

LAWRENCE, Kan. - Kansas standout running back Pooka Williams has been reinstated following a seven-month suspension but will sit out the 2019 season opener, the team announced Monday.
Williams was arrested and charged with domestic battery in December, and he reached a domestic violence diversion agreement with the Douglas County district attorney's office in March.
Jayhawks head coach Les Miles had suspended Williams from all team activities until Monday. Williams was also the Big 12's third-leading rusher in 2018 with 1,125 yards. He earned Big 12 offensive freshman of the year honors.
KU starts the season against Indiana State August 31.
