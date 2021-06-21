Kansas Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark arrested in Los Angeles on firearm charge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was arrested Sunday night in Los Angeles on a firearm charge.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Clark was pulled over at 9:20 p.m. on suspicion of a vehicle code violation.

Police said the officers noticed a bag with Uzi sticking out of it.

Clark was taken into custody. Three other passengers in the vehicle were released.

Clark was later released on bond.

The Kansas City Chiefs did not release a statement. The club said it is aware of the arrest.