Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Kansas Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark arrested in Los Angeles on firearm charge

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was arrested Sunday night in Los Angeles on a firearm charge.

Posted: Jun 21, 2021 6:43 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was arrested Sunday night in Los Angeles on a firearm charge.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Clark was pulled over at 9:20 p.m. on suspicion of a vehicle code violation.

Police said the officers noticed a bag with Uzi sticking out of it.

Clark was taken into custody. Three other passengers in the vehicle were released.

Clark was later released on bond.

The Kansas City Chiefs did not release a statement. The club said it is aware of the arrest.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
A few light showers moved through the area this morning and they slowly started to dissipated by the late morning hours. Most of today was dry and sunny with temperatures much cooler than last week thanks to a cold front that moved in yesterday. Highs made it in to the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Temperatures will quickly start to warm up again with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s by the end of the work week. The beginning of the week looks to be mostly dry with rain chances returning Thursday and Friday. Another front will move through on Friday dropping temperatures back into the low to mid 80s for the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Community Events

Most Popular Stories