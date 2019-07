Kansas City Chiefs 2019 Training Camp schedule

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs will start training camp at Missouri Western State University Tuesday with rookies and quarterback reporting for camp. Practice days July 24-26 are closed to the general public and Friday is when the rest of the team (veteran players) are scheduled to report for camp. The dates below show the full schedule of training camp.

Dates Times

Saturday, July 27 Practice – 3:30 p.m.

First Practice Open to the Public – $5 Admission Fee

*Team Autograph Session

Sunday, July 28 Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Season Ticket Member Day

*Team Autograph Session

Monday, July 29 Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Autographs: Linebackers

Tuesday, July 30 Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Autographs: Defensive Backs

Wednesday, July 31 Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Autographs: Wide Receivers & Tight Ends

Thursday, Aug. 1 No Practice

Friday, Aug. 2 Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Chiefs Alumni Day

Gatorade Junior Camp

*Team Autograph Session

Saturday, Aug. 3 Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Family Fun Day – $5 Admission Fee

*Team Autograph Session

Sunday, Aug. 4 Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Season Ticket Member Day

*Team Autograph Session

Monday, Aug. 5 Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Autographs: Offensive Line & Defensive Line

Tuesday, Aug. 6 No Practice

Wednesday, Aug. 7 Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Autographs: Quarterbacks, Running Backs & Specialists

Thursday, Aug. 8 Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Autographs: Linebackers

Friday, Aug. 9 No Practice

Saturday, Aug. 10 Preseason Game No. 1 – Chiefs vs. Bengals – 7:00 p.m. CT

Sunday, Aug. 11 No Practice

Monday, Aug. 12 Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Autographs: Defensive Backs

Tuesday, Aug. 13 Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Autographs: Wide Receivers & Tight Ends

Wednesday, Aug. 14 Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Autographs: Offensive Line & Defensive Line

Thursday, Aug. 15 Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Military Appreciation Day – Final Camp Practice