Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Breeland arrested in South Carolina for multiple charges

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland was arrested for multiple charges Tuesday in York County South Carolina. The Chiefs corner faces charges of resisting arrest, having an open container in a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.

Posted: Apr 28, 2020 11:32 PM

Breeland was a big part of the Chiefs secondary starting 15 games last season, along with having a first half interception in Super Bowl LIV. The Chiefs resigned the veteran cornerback to a one year deal this offseason.

We had widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Tuesday afternoon. The clouds did clear up going into Tuesday night and temperatures did make it into the upper 60s on Tuesday. A cold front will push into the region Tuesday afternoon and evening which brought some cooler temperatures with it.
