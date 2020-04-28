Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Breeland arrested in South Carolina for multiple charges

YORK COUNTY, S.C. - Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland was arrested for multiple charges Tuesday in York County South Carolina. The Chiefs corner faces charges of resisting arrest, having an open container in a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.

Breeland was a big part of the Chiefs secondary starting 15 games last season, along with having a first half interception in Super Bowl LIV. The Chiefs resigned the veteran cornerback to a one year deal this offseason.