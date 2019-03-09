Kansas City Chiefs propose NFL overtime rule changes

(NFL)— The Kansas City Chiefs have submitted a proposal to change the current NFL overtime format.
The Chiefs propose that both teams be guaranteed at least one possession in overtime—regardless if a touchdown is scored on the first possession.
Kansas City's proposed rule changes would eliminate overtime in the preseason and eliminate the overtime coin toss.
The Chiefs propose that whichever team won the pregame coin toss would then choose whether to start overtime with the ball or on defense.
