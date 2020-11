KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs on Monday placed starting offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, plus rotational lineman Martinas Rankin, on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The players could be available for Sunday night's game against the Raiders in Las Vegas, depending on whether they tested positive for the virus or were close contacts of someone who did and on the results of their upcoming COVID-19 tests. It's unlikely that they will be able to practice this week.