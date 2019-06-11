Clear

Kansas City Chiefs start mandatory mini-camp

Chiefs begin mandatory mini-camp.

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 9:33 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs started mandatory mini-camp Tuesday at their practice facilities and were still without some key players on both sides of the ball.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones has not been to any offseason workouts due to contract negotiations, and receiver Tyreek Hill has not been allowed to participate in any team activities up to this point.

It is unclear what will happen with Hill now that the criminal investigation against him has been stopped concerning his 3-year old son until more evidence comes forward.

Mandatory mini-camp continues through Thursday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Rain chances are in the forecast overnight with one or two rounds of storms expected. A few storms could bring some heavy rain and small hail. Lows are in the upper 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events