Kansas City Chiefs start mandatory mini-camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs started mandatory mini-camp Tuesday at their practice facilities and were still without some key players on both sides of the ball.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones has not been to any offseason workouts due to contract negotiations, and receiver Tyreek Hill has not been allowed to participate in any team activities up to this point.

It is unclear what will happen with Hill now that the criminal investigation against him has been stopped concerning his 3-year old son until more evidence comes forward.

Mandatory mini-camp continues through Thursday.