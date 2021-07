(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Cornell Powell said he has the tools to be great but has to be able to put it all together.

Powell, a former Clemson wide receiver, will wear #14, which was former Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins' old number. Powell praised Watkins, who is also a former Clemson wide receiver.

The Chiefs drafted Powell in the fifth round with the 181st overall pick.