Kansas City Chiefs wrap-up 2019 NFL Draft

(KANSAS CITY) — The Kansas City Chiefs finish out the 2019 NFL Draft by making three selections Saturday afternoon in Nashville. The Chiefs filled some position needs in this year's draft. Including, what could be a new void with the uncertainty of Tyreek Hill's future with the franchise.

Here are all of the Chiefs draft picks from 2019:

(56) WR Mecole Hardman, Georgia

(63) S Juan Thornhill, Virginia

(84) DT Khalen Saunders, Western Illinois

(201) CB Rashad Fenton, South Carolina

(214) RB Darwin Thompson, Utah State

(216) G Nick Allegretti, Illinois

The next off season activity for the Chiefs is set for early May with rookie mini-camp.