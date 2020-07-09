Kansas City Royals come out with 2021 regular season schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals today announced their 2021 regular season schedule. All game times will be announced at a later date.

Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, April 1 at Kauffman Stadium vs. the Texas Rangers, to mark the fifth time in the last seven years that the Royals will open the season at home. It’ll be the first time the Royals will play the Rangers on Opening Day, and the first time they will open with a non-divisional opponent since starting the 2016 season vs. the New York Mets.

Kansas City will continue its I-70 series vs. St. Louis with three games at Busch Stadium from Aug. 6-8 and three games at Kauffman Stadium from Aug. 13-15. The remaining 14 Interleague games will be played over six series, including three at home and three on the road against the National League Central. This will mark the second consecutive season in which the Royals will face all five National League Central opponents.