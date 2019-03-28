Kansas City tops White Sox on Opening Day

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— After about a two-hour rain delay, the Kansas City Royals topped the Chicago White Sox, 5-3, on Opening Day.
Brad Keller—the youngest Royals' Opening Day starter since 1973—threw seven scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out five.
Royals' shortstop Adalberto Mondesi led the way for the offense—going 2-4 with two triples, an RBI, and a run scored.
Kansas City will have Friday off before returning to action Saturday at Kauffman Stadium against the Chicago White Sox at 1:15 p.m.
