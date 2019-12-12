Clear
Kelsey's 25 leads East Buchanan to win against Lady Dragons

East Buchanan freshman forward Gracie Kelsey scored 11 of her team-high 25 points in the first quarter Thursday night against Mid-Buchanan.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 11:40 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

2-seed East Buchanan defeated 3-seed Mid-Buchanan, 70-37, in the KCI Tournament semifinals. 

The Lady Bulldogs will play top-seed Hamilton for the tournament championship Saturday. 

