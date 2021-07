(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Former Mid-Buchanan Dragon Brylee Kemper will continue her college softball career at Northwest Missouri State.

Kemper, who finished up two years at Southwestern Community College, said Northwest was the only place that she could picture herself playing at.

The former Dragon was named 1st Team All-Region this past season.

She will join a Bearcats squad with new coach Naomi Tellez and former travel ball teammate, Jacee Winn.