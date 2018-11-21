Clear

HIGHLIGHTS: Kerstyn Bolton nabs first win as head coach of Lady Cards

A new era for the Benton Lady Cardinals, saw a nostalgic result. Kerstyn Bolton's first official game as head coach resulted in a 60-30 victory over St. Teresa's.

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 11:15 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

