HIGHLIGHTS: Kerstyn Bolton nabs first win as head coach of Lady Cards

ST. JOSEPH — A new era for the Benton Lady Cardinals, saw a nostalgic result. Kerstyn Bolton's first official game as head coach resulted in a 60-30 victory over St. Teresa's.
