King City gearing up for 8-man State Semifinals

(KING CITY, Mo) The King City WildKats are one of the final four teams left standing in the 8-man State Playoffs.

"I think the key to our success is just working as a team," said King City Head Coach, Micah Breckenridge. "You know I think the guys upfront and the guys in the backfield both believe that the other group is gonna get the job done. The guys upfront work hard they know our running backs, quarterbacks receivers will work hard and vice versa"

Despite being so close for a chance to play for the State Championship, the team isn't looking past any game.

"We still look at it 1 game at a time, you get through this week and it's onto the next and if anything happens, we correct it and keep moving forward," said King City Senior, Parker Muff.

Last season the WildKats went (5-6), this year they sit at (10-2) and in the State Semifinals. A big part for this years record? The Defense.

"It's really our defense that boosts our fire for offense and everything and I'm really thankful how our defense played last week, it gives me a lot of confidence going into offense and all of that," said King City Senior, Landon Wells.

"But really just the mentality of taking it at teams and playing every down like its your last," said King City Senior, Sawyer McCallon.

And that mentality has gotten the WildKats team into a place for them to accomplish something that hasn't been done in years.

"The last time we were in the State Semifinals I was in the 8th grade, and now I'm a Senior now, so just seeing us being able to get this far has been great," said McCallon.

"Pretty awesome, coming from 8th grade, watching those kids growing up, they were really good then and we are trying to show the community we're really good now, so it's it's pretty fun to be a part of this. It's really exciting," said Muff.